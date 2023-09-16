Hurco Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Hurco Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Hurco Companies stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Hurco Companies news, CEO Gregory S. Volovic bought 2,357 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $50,204.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,666.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $29,749.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 67,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,280.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Volovic acquired 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $50,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,666.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,238 shares of company stock valued at $89,759. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hurco Companies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

