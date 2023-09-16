IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Update

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICCM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of IceCure Medical from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

IceCure Medical Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.11. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 77.22% and a negative net margin of 486.55%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the second quarter worth $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Featured Articles

