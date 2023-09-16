IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $43.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. The company’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,540.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,822 shares of company stock worth $827,735. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 328,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

