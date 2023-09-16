Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 519 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $13,622,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $28.35 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $838.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

Insider Transactions at German American Bancorp

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,116.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $71,207.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,919.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,925 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,116.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,070 shares of company stock worth $908,732 over the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GABC. StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

