Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys Shares of 2,139 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,139 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,663 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FirstEnergy by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,989,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

FE opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

