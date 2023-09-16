Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $426.33 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

