Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

