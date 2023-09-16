Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $117,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $157.99. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

