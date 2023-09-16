Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Valero Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

VLO stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

