Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 395 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of V stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.04.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

