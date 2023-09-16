Independence Bank of Kentucky Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $596.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $678.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.73.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

