Independence Bank of Kentucky Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.62.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

