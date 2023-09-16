Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of META stock opened at $300.31 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,474,820. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

