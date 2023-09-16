Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $736,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Covea Finance increased its position in Walmart by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 145,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,101,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $171,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at $43,671,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $164.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

