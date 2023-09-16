Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 3.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.60. 364,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 398,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $913.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 28,749.25% and a negative return on equity of 5,168.31%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 511,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $9,899,982.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 511,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,982.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 62,082 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

See Also

