Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 364,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 398,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INBX shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Inhibrx Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $913.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 28,749.25% and a negative return on equity of 5,168.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 511,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $9,899,982.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 511,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,982.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inhibrx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 29.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Inhibrx by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Inhibrx by 385.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,524,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,720 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 42.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75,236 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

