Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.80

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 35.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 127.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.7%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

IIPR stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.78. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

