Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

