Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $11,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,452,158 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,204.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%. The company had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading

