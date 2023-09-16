Insider Buying: Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) President Acquires $270,000.00 in Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) President Dale Andres bought 50,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 350,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,936.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of GATO opened at $6.00 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.96 million, a P/E ratio of -99.98 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth $81,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth $96,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

