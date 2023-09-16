Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Insider Buys £67,500 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider David MacLellan purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £900 ($1,126.27) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($84,470.03).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 880 ($11.01) on Friday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 822 ($10.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,140 ($14.27). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 943.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 997.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.