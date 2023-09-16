Insider Buying: Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Director Acquires $18,000.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) Director Eugene S. Stark bought 3,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

PSEC stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -184.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $60,859,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,524,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after buying an additional 783,914 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,648,000. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 582,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

