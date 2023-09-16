Insider Buying: Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Director Acquires $18,000.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) Director Eugene S. Stark bought 3,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Prospect Capital Trading Up 1.8 %
PSEC stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.
Prospect Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -184.61%.
Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Prospect Capital
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prospect Capital
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.