Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $14,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

