Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) CAO Sells $488,512.50 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AGL opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

