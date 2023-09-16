Insider Selling: Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) COO Sells 1,547 Shares of Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $15,562.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 429,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,780.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chegg Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.19 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 500.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

