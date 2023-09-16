Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 5,473 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $425,963.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elastic Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

