Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 5,473 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $425,963.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elastic Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

