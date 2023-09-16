Insider Selling: EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000,000 Shares of Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in EQT by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

