Insider Selling: Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) VP Sells 29,800 Shares of Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) VP Yong Yu sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $629,972.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Yong Yu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $489,060.00.
Genelux Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ GNLX opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $40.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genelux by 2,105.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genelux
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.