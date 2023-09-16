Insider Selling: Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) VP Sells 29,800 Shares of Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLXGet Free Report) VP Yong Yu sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $629,972.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yong Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 30th, Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $489,060.00.

Genelux Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genelux by 2,105.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

