Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells 12,506 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Waldron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of Liberty Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $189,034.44.

LBTYA stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $92,196,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $63,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,674,000 after buying an additional 2,220,803 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $36,837,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Liberty Global by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,948 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

