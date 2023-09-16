Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $18,287.62 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,802 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $18,287.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,335.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Darien Spencer sold 241 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $1,402.62.

Ouster Trading Up 1.7 %

Ouster stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 643.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

OUST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 104.0% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 122,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

