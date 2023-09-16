Insider Selling: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Sells 4,582 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

