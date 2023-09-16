Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

PODD opened at $169.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $166.03 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.93.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

