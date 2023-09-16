Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $535,080.00 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Integer Price Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at $46,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.