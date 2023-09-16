Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 11,564 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,069,438.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,868,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $91.74 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

