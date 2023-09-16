Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 21,246 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $1,964,617.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 988,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,365,353.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

