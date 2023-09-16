InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

