InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 3,285 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

