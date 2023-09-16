InTrack Investment Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $166.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.56 and its 200 day moving average is $160.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $310.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.