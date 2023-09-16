InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 237 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,217,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $138.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,497 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,260. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

