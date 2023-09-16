InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,145,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,642,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after buying an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IVT shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

