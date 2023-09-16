InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE IVT opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
