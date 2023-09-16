Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $370.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.68. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

