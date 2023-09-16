Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Decreased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.4% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,811,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,032,976. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.68.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

