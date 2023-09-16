Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $370.81 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.68.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

