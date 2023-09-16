Investors Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,019 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 129% compared to the typical volume of 5,677 call options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

