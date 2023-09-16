Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,179 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 53,494,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,547. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Further Reading

