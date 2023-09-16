IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from IPD Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
IPD Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.
IPD Group Company Profile
