iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.17% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $100.46. 2,323,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.68.

