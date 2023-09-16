iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the August 15th total of 436,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,627,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $52.19.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1634 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.