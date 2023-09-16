iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the August 15th total of 436,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,627,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1634 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

