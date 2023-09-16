iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $45,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $97.61. 5,240,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,453. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

